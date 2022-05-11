Susie May Reed Ewing BETHLEHEM — Susie May Reed Ewing of Bethlehem, MD, went to be with her Lord and God on May 4, 2022 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD with her husband Carl and daughter Melinda at her side after a long and hard battle with Alzheimers.
Susie was born May 11, 1943 and raised in Federalsburg the daughter of the late Daniel and Hattie Lewis Reed.
Beside being a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, business partner, friend and homemaker, Susie worked at Easton Memorial Hospital and later Provident State Bank.
When her husband Carl decided to open a furniture and antique store, she decided to join him in business for 25 years. Aside from her family and home, Susie enjoyed her time as a senior member of the Civil Air Patrol and various church activities.
Susie is survived by her husband of almost 63 years Carl Ewing, four children Melinda, Carl Jr., Danielle and Stephen, six granddaughters Jennifer, Loriel, Carly, Rachel, Kirsten, and Madison, 3 great-granchildren Ethan, Devin and Brianna.
She was preceded in death by parents, a sister Betty and her son Jeffery Daniel.
Susie is deeply loved and missed by her husband and family.
Arrangements by the family are private. The family wishes to thank the staff, nurses, and caregivers at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD for their kindness and compassion.
