Susie Virginia Jenkins Lawrence EASTON — Susie Virginia "Lawrence" Jenkins, 78 of Easton entered eternal rest on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Compass Regional in Centreville.
A Service of Celebration is scheduled for 1 p.m., Friday, Aug 13th, at Union Baptist in Easton. Friends may call 12 to 1 p.m. Internment will take place at Richards Memorial Park in Easton. Participants are encouraged to practice appropriate Covid protocol.
Send condolences to: www.henryfuneralhomepa.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.