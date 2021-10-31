Suzanne Biever Kirchner QUEENSTOWN — Suzanne Biever Kirchner, known by many as Dahda Sue, of Queenstown, MD made her way to meet her maker on October 25, 2021 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD. She was 83.
Born on March 5, 1938 in Germantown, PA, she was the daughter of the late James Donald Biever and Anne Louise Cutter Biever. Suzanne was passionate about helping others and giving back to the community, which she accomplished constantly in her professional and personal life. She had an eclectic work history, with careers ranging from teacher, nurse technician, EMS, and beyond. Wherever her career took her, she knew that she wanted to give back to others.
Suzanne was a devout Christian and dedicated much of her time to St. Luke's Episcopal Chapel (Queenstown) and Old Wye Episcopal Church (Wye Mills). Her faith was the leading force in her life providing her guidance and comforted her throughout her life.
Suzanne enjoyed traveling, sailing, sketching, singing, bible study, and many other hobbies. Her fondest memories included time she spent with her husband, children, family, and friends. She is survived by her Daughter Anne Van Benschoten (Ted); son Daniel Kirchner, Jr. (Catherine); grandchildren Meghan Willmore; Oliver Bennan (Bethany); Andrew Kirchner; Zachary Kirchner; brother James Biever (Kim); sister Sally Ward (Peter); and her many adopted children, grandchildren, and beloved friends.
Per Suzanne's wishes, services will be held privately by her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD.
