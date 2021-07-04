Suzanne Elizabeth Shimer MCDANIEL — Our beloved Suzie, Suzanne Elizabeth Shimer of McDaniel, MD, passed away suddenly, Sunday, June 27. Born in Baltimore, MD, May 22nd, 1954 the daughter of the late Norma Hall and Ervan Bueneman. She graduated Annapolis High School and studied at Wesley College. Suzie is deeply missed by her devoted husband of 47 years, George Shimer, sister Ruth, brother Marty (Mary) brother Jim (Nancy), Judy and David, nieces and nephews.
Suzie will be forever remembered for her lifelong, selfless caring and doing for others. Suzie was an accomplished stylist and registered nurse at Eastern Shore Hospital.
Suzie will long be remembered for her gift of decorating and her style, both in home and fashion. She had a love and sweet talent for cooking. Suzie's deep appreciation for nature and abundant love for all of Gods' creatures will always be a lasting memory.
In celebration of Suzie Shimer a Memorial Calling will take place on Saturday, July 24th from 4 to 6:30 at 501 Wye Narrows Drive, Queenstown, MD 21658.
