Suzanne "Sue" C. Gray CAMBRIDGE — Suzanne "Sue" C. Gray, 80, of Cambridge passed away quietly on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Mallard Bay Care Center. She was born in Cambridge on December 16, 1940 and was a daughter of the late Thomas and Olive Cantwell Cannon.
Mrs. Gray graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1958. On September 16, 1958, she married Wylie F. Gray, Sr., who passed away on December 9, 2019. Mrs. Gray retired from Airpax and was known as stockroom Sue and University of Maryland Medical Services. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Mrs. Gray was a member of St. Mary Refuge of Sinners.
She is survived by four sons Wylie Gray, Jr. and wife Donna Lee of Cambridge, Thomas Gray and wife Robin of Cambridge, Ricky Gray and wife Mary Katherine of Hurlock, Keith Gray of Cambridge, grandchildren Fred McGlaughlin, Katie Reid & Jeremy Reid, Thomas Gray, Jr. & Marie, Christian Gray, Taylor Gray, Briana Gray & Brandon Kurtz, Tyler Hughes, Lyndsay Rowden & Nick, Jordan Gray & Meredith, Kelly Gray, Kristi Neal, Katie Yingling & Ryan, great grandchildren Rowan & Evie Reid, Aubrie Lewis, Brandon Kurtz Jr, Ashlyn Collins, Maverick & McKenna Gray. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Gray is preceded in death by her twin sister JoAnn Cox, a daughter/niece Robin Hughes and a grandson A.J. Hughes.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 1pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private at the Maryland Eastern Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mallard Bay Care Center Activity Department, 520 Glenburn Ave., Cambridge, MD 21613. Face mask will be required.
