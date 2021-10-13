T. Frederick Thawley, Sr. DENTON — Thomas Frederick Thawley, Sr. of Denton, MD, passed away at Corsica Hills Nursing Home in Centreville, MD on Saturday, October 9, 2021. He was 94 years old.
Born at home in Caroline County, Fred was the son of the late John Houston Thawley and Grace Murphy Thawley.
Mr. Thawley graduated from the Greensboro High School and had been a dairy farmer his entire life, retiring in 1996. During his school days, Fred met and married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Thawley who died in 1978. Besides being on the farm, Mr. Thawley loved fox hunting and raising/training good hunting dogs. He thrived when his family came for visits and enjoyed those great-grandchildren.
Mr. Thawley is survived by two sons, Fred Thawley, Jr. (Ginny) and J. Richard "Rick" Thawley, both of Denton; three grandchildren: Rusty Thawley (Amber), Travis Thawley, and Timmy Thawley (Mary), all of Denton; two step-grandchildren, Eric Calloway (Erika) and Kevin Calloway (Cara); 10 great-grandchildren; and two siblings: Eva Dixon of Greensboro and Sarah Thawley of Buford, GA.
In addition to Fred's parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Wayne Thawley; two brothers: James Thawley and John Houston Thawley; and three sisters: Joan Butler, Elizabeth Anne Thawley, and Jean Thawley; and an infant baby sibling, Mary Sue.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, October 15th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton where friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Burrsville Ruritan 10913 Knife Box Rd., Denton, MD 21629. To offer online condolences, visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
