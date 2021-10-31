T. HARRY WHEEDLETON SEAFORD, DE — SEAFORD - T. Harry Wheedleton, 81, of Seaford, DE, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at home.
Born at his childhood home on September 12, 1940 near Galestown, MD, he was the son of the late Thomas H. Wheedleton and Clara E. Wheedleton.
Harry was a graduate of North Dorchester High School, Class of 1958. He owned and operated his family farms in Maryland and Delaware. He was a Board member and active member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church near Reliance, MD, a member of Reliance Grange, and a member of Delaware Farm Bureau.
Harry was a loving and compassionate husband, father, grandfather, and
brother. He was very committed to his family and friends. Known for his quick wit,
hugs and smile, he always had a gleam in his eye and kind words for everyone he knew. He loved to travel, and was an avid birdwatcher. All animals were his friends, but especially his great-grand-dogs. His farming career spanned 63 years; throughout, he loved overseeing his farm operations, maintaining farm machinery, modifying and creating new machinery implements to enhance crop production. During his career and since retirement, he enjoyed mentoring young farmers in the area.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia "Pat" A. O'Day Wheedleton of Seaford; two daughters, Tracy Wootten (Jeff) of Galestown, MD, and Susan B.W. Boggs (Thomas) of Clifton, VA; four grandchildren, Erin Wootten, Wesley Wootten, Eve Boggs, and Carter Boggs.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 2pm at Cranston Funeral Home in Seaford, DE, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Internment will follow at Cokesbury United Methodist Church, Reliance, MD.
Arrangements & funeral flowers are in the care of Cranston Funeral Home, 300 N. Shipley St. Seaford, DE 19973. Please visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com. Condolences to the family can be sent directly to the Wheedleton home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Vitas Healthcare Hospice, 30265 Commerce Drive, Suite 202, Millsboro, DE 19966 or the charity of your choice.
