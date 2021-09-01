Tammy M. Shufelt HURLOCK — Tammy Mills Shufelt, 60, of Hurlock, died Friday, August 27, 2021 at UMSMC at Easton after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Born December 30, 1960, in Dorchester County, she was the daughter of the late R. Arnold Mills and Virginia Lee Smith Mills.
Tammy was known in the community as a loving and compassionate nurse. He began her nursing career at Dorchester General Hospital and later worked for Heartfields Assisted Living. She has worked the last several years of her career at Coastal Hospice helping families through the most difficult times of their lives. She loved spending time with her family and taking trips to Pennsylvania and the beach.
She is survived by her loving and supportive husband, Mike Shufelt, whom she married on December 31, 2005; two sons, Donnie Windsor (Lauren) and MJ Shufelt; her grandchildren, Rachel Windsor, Abigail Calahan, Landon Shufelt, Donnie Windsor IV, Kaleigh Calahan, Laila Shufelt, Daniel Windsor, Lydia Shufelt, Tanner Windsor, Michael Mabrie, and Dixie-lyn Dodge; a great-grandson Cayden Lewis expected in November 2021; a sister, Debbie Beers (Steve); an aunt, Pat Gauen (Richard); many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Calahan; a granddaughter, Serenity Calahan, and a sister, Pam Sitlinger.
MJ Shufelt, Raul Garcia, Donnie Reid, Kenny Gauen, Kenny Powell and Herbie Calahan will serve as pallbearers and Stephen Beers and JJ Hubbert will be honorary pallbearers.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 1:00PM at First United Methodist Church in Secretary where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Pastor Joel Beiler will officiate. Interment will follow in Unity Washington Cemetery in Hurlock.
Memorial donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, P. O. Box 1733, Salisbury MD 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
To plant a tree in memory of Tammy Shufelt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.