Teresa Ann Murphy Fisher FEDERALSBURG — Teresa Ann Murphy of Federalsburg, MD passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. She was 65. She was born on September 1, 1955 in Easton, MD. She was the daughter of Carlis Virginia Fisher and the late Jack Fisher.
She loved Christmas! She also enjoyed sewing, cooking, and baking cakes.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years; Pat Murphy, her children; Jennifer Murphy, Kim Davis (David), and Jeff Mowbray, grandchildren; Trevor Profitt, Joshua Arscott, Meghan Cody, James Davis, and Brandon Davis, and her siblings; Peggy Roberts, Jack Fisher, Jr., Lisa Brinsfield, and Carlton Fisher.
She was preceded in death by her father Jack Fisher.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 7pm at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD with Pastor Marie Coulbourne officiating. Friends may call on the family from 6-7pm prior to the start of the service. Interment will be private.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
