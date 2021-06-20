Teresa Byrd Micheal EASTON — Teresa Byrd Micheal, 57, of Easton passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She fought a long and hard battle with cancer.
Born in Salisbury, MD on June 26, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Robert T. and Ellen (Byrd) Hastings. She had worked in the Service Dept. at Clearwater Pool and Spa in Easton until her illness forced her to leave.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Patrick James Walter, brother Robert T. Hastings, Jr. and sister Rona Denise Whitelock.
She is survived by her loving husband and caregiver, Victor Micheal, sister Cynthia Hastings of Hebron, Md, nephews who she loved as her own, Tommy Patterson of Hebron and Tom Whitelock of Salisbury and his two sons, Logan and Carter Whitelock. She loved those boys and considered them her grandchildren. She also leaves several cousins, in-laws and numerous friends.
The family would like to thank her hospice team for their kindness and compassion. A special thank you to Dr. Mary Deshields who was with Teresa and Vic thru every step of her journey.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Nelson's Memorial Church, Main and Church St in Hebron Md. Pastor Jim Riley will officiate.
