Teresa Lorie Jones DOVER, DE — Teresa L. Jones of Dover, DE, formerly of Grasonville, MD, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Bayhealth Hospital in Dover. She was 55 years old.
Born in Annapolis, MD, Teresa was the daughter of the late James Morris Brady and Patricia Ann Sterling Brady. She was a 1983 graduate of Queen Anne County High School. She loved playing card games and occasionally going to the casino. More than anything, she was a loving mom and grandmom.
Teresa is survived by three daughters: Katie Burns Carr (Daniel) of Greensboro, MD, Patricia Burns Lofland (Levi) of Sudlersville, MD, and Terri D. Burns of Sudlersville; a son, Gordon Clark (Tori) of Dover; two sisters: Debbie Callahan of Centreville, MD, and Jean Rose (Rick) of Stockton, MD; one brother, James Morris Brady, Jr. of Ocala, FL; ten grandchildren: Levy, Kesley, Alissa, Colby, Chase, Kaydance, Layden, Alanna, Layla, and Gunner; and her best friend and soul mate, Dennis Burns of Grasonville. She was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Edward Asquith.
Funeral services will be at 12 Noon on Wednesday, December 15th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second St. in Denton where friends may call from 11 until 12 before the service. The interment will be in the Green Mount Cemetery in Hillsboro. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
