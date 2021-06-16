EASTON — Teressa Eleanor Coe Wright-Kokochak passed away on June 10, 2021, at Talbot Hospice House in Easton, Maryland. She was 91.
She was born October 17, 1929, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Hollie B. Coe and Ruth Staats Coe.
Terry grew up in Spencer, West Virginia, graduated from Spencer High School, Class of 1948, and from Marshall College (now Marshall University) in 1952. She moved to Preston, Maryland and taught first grade at Preston Elementary School, retiring February 2, 1982.
She enjoyed music, live theatre, books and traveling. Terry was a member of the Unity-Washington United Methodist Church in Hurlock, Maryland, where she had been a member of the choir and of the Ruth and Naomi Circle until moving to Easton. She was also a member of the Maryland Retired School Personnel and a former member of the Alpha Delta Kappa, Omicron Chapter.
Terry married James T. Wright on March 30, 1956. He passed away on February 27, 1981. Later she married Theodore W. Kokochak on January 13, 1985.
She is survived by her husband, T.W. Kokochak; her son, James Shannon Wright, his wife Janine and their children James Spencer and Jenna Shelby. Also, a daughter, Megan Wright Hollingshead, her husband Wayne and their children James Austin and Tanna Hollingshead Montaina, her husband Andrew and their son, Christopher Graham Montaina. She is also survived by her brother, Charles Perry Coe, his wife Lyn and their family of Spring, Texas and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Terry's honor to the Unity-Washington United Methodist Church, 111 N. Main St, Hurlock, MD 21643 (for the building or music fund).
