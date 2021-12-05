Terry B. DeGraw DENTON — Terry B. DeGraw of Denton, MD, passed away on Monday, November 29th 2021, at the UM Shore Medical Center at Easton, MD. He was 79 years old.
Born in Baltimore, MD, Terry was the son of the late Samuel Knox DeGraw and Emma Caroline Workenfus DeGraw. His wife, Elizabeth Rose DeGraw, passed away June 24, 2016.
Terry had been a produce farmer with hot houses for many years and he enjoyed his time at the farmers market selling his produce. He had worked at Behlke's Service Station and Stump's Seafood in Denton and was a member of S.A.L. at the Caroline American Legion Post 29 in Denton. Terry surely loved his time being on the boat fishing and crabbing catching the best crabs he could so Betty could make her famous crab fluffs, which would be everyone's favorite at any gathering he attended.
Terry leaves behind numerous memories that will be shared for many years to come in the goose blind and setting around the wood stove.
A funeral service will be at 1 PM on Wednesday, December 8th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. 2nd Street in Denton where friends may call from 12 until 1 before the service. The interment will be at 11 AM Friday, December 10th, in the Moreland Memorial Park located at 1601 Taylor Ave., Parkville, MD 21234.
