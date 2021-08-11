Thelma Catherine Hulliger DENTON — Thelma Catherine Hulliger of Denton, MD, passed away peacefully at her home, on August 9, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was 94 years old.
Born in Cambridge, MD on May 12, 1927, Mrs. Hulliger was the daughter of the late Wilbur Jennings Christopher and Sarah Adkins Henry Christopher. Her husband of 69 years, Paul Weldon Hulliger, passed away February 26, 2016.
Mrs. Hulliger had lived in the mid-shore area all of her life. She had worked in the Denton A&P for many years, retiring in 1983. She was an avid Orioles and Ravens fan and loved to watch golf on television. She also enjoyed many years with her husband and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Pug Glessner, taking trips and making memories. She was a wonderful and loving mother and devoted and loving to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mrs. Hulliger is survived by a daughter, Brenda J. Cowgill and her husband, Danny, of Denton; five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, W. Weldon Hulliger; two sisters, Hilda White and Mildred Jones; and a brother, Robert Jennings Christopher.
A funeral service will held at 10 am on Friday, August 13th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton where friends may visit from 9 am until 10 am before the service. The interment will follow in the MD Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.
The family would like to give a special thanks to a devoted great granddaughter, Hailey Bartz, for her nursing skill and care during these last few weeks and her love and devotion to her great grandmother. In addition, if friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
