Thelma G. Morgan EASTON — .
Easton- Thelma Gertrude Morgan of Stoneyridge in Easton, Maryland passed away at her home on Monday, May 16, 2022. Born in Fullerton, Maryland on July 2, 1932 she was the daughter of Thomas and Kathryn Hefner.
On January 5th, 1952 she married Thomas Morgan, the love of her life. They celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary this past January. Within a four year span, Thelma and Tommy celebrated the birth of six children; Judy Morgan, Kathryn Morgan, Billy Morgan, and triplets Patty Perry (Bruce), Mary Polly Wagner and Margaret Andrew. Their daughter, Polly passed away in November 2021. In addition to her children, she is survived by 13 loving grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Thelma is also survived by her sister, Carolyn (Larry) Conway of Baltimore, brother Ralph Hefner (Anne) of Fayetteville, Pa. and sister in law, Betty Jane Boyer (Bill) of Forest, Va. She was preceded in death by two sisters and their husbands, Jean Lang (Ricky) and Patricia Holthaus (Don), her in-laws William and Hazel Morgan and sister in law, Nancy Morgan. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her dearly.
Thelma was instrumental in many lives, both young and old. The Stoneyridge neighborhood loved her and there were always kids coming and going from her home. Thelma was a homemaker until her children started school at Saints Peter & Paul. Still wanting to be around children, she joined the Talbot County School system and worked in the cafeteria at the Easton Middle School until she retired. Other than her family, her passion was being with the elderly. For over forty years, she volunteered at The Pines. She was known at the "Candy Lady". Once or twice a week she walked the halls with the hospitality cart offering candy, books, etc. to the residents. She loved hearing about their families and would go out of her way to get them whatever they wanted or needed. Sometimes she would take a grandchild with her and shortly before ending her Candy Lady career, Tommy would also go with her.
A Mass to celebrate Thelma's life will be at Noon on Monday, May 23rd at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Easton with visitation beginning at 11 am. Burial will be private.
Pallbearers will be Adam Morgan, Matt Morgan, Bruce Perry, Ryan Pine, Jake Roe and Dominick Thomas.
Memorial Donations may be made to Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Easton or Talbot Hospice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels
