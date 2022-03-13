Theodore Leo Truban CORDOVA — Theodore Leo Truban passed away at home on March 6th, 2022. He was 99.
Leo was born on October 22, 1922, in Red Oak, MD to the late Joseph and Mae Parks Truban.
After graduating high school, Leo joined the United States Marine Corps and honorably served during World War 2, serving both at Iwo Jima and on Tinian Island where he witnessed both the raising of the US Flag and the flight the Enola Gay.
Leo married the love of his life, Norma Lorraine Bowers, on January 18, 1944, and to whom he was married to for 68 years before her death in 2012.
Upon his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps, Leo worked at the DC Metro Police, retiring as a Sergeant. He then went on to work and retire from the United States Supreme Court as security. Following his retirement, Norma and Leo relocated to Cordova in 1997 and have made their home there since.
Leo was a life member of the Cordova Volunteer Fire Department, Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of the Peach Blossom Brethren Church. Locally he is most known for his many years as the Ticket Seller at the Cordova Fireman's Carnival Ticket Booth.
Along with his parents and his wife, Norma; Leo is predeceased by a grandson, James David "JD" Patrick.
He is survived by his children, Virginia "Ginny" Patrick, and her husband Lawrence, of Cordova; Joseph F. Truban and his wife, Anita, of Bear, DE; and Missie Morris of Cordova. He is also survived by 5 grandsons and 1 granddaughter, 16 great-grandchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren, with 2 more on the way, along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, March 19th at 2pm at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Easton, MD.
For those wishing to make a donation in his honor, please do so to the Cordova Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Elva B. Harrison Fund.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.