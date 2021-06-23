Theodore "Teddy" H. Thomas CAMBRIDGE — Theodore Harvey Thomas, better known as Teddy, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his home. He was born in Cambridge on July 31, 1960 to James P. Thomas and the late Betty Sue Weddle Thomas.
Teddy graduated from Cambridge South Dorchester High School Class of 1978. He worked for many years as a truck driver, and owned his own Peterbilt. He enjoyed NASCAR and stock car racing, which he was honored to be able to work with Devin Dobson in the pit during his races. He also loved flying airplanes. Teddy was a member of Cambridge Wesleyan Church, and a past member of Linkwood Volunteer Fire Company and Church Creek Volunteer Fire Company, in which he served as a past Lieutenant.
Teddy is survived by his daughters Ashley Mitchell and Michelle Davis and her husband Marshall; his fiancée and love of his life Tina Russell, and her children, which he considered to be his own, Kristen Curtis, Christine Sawyer, Brittany Smith, Katarina Pugh, and Kayla Harmon; grandchildren Caden Mitchell, Colson Mitchell, Cambrie Mitchell, and Clara Davis; father James P. Thomas of Cambridge; brother Timothy Thomas and wife Patricia of Hurlock; two step sisters Melanie Crosley and husband Tim of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Melissa Sterling and husband Dan of Mardela Springs; a step brother Craig Thompson and wife Terri of Laurel, DE; and an aunt Shirley Foxwell of Cambridge; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Teddy is preceded in death by his mother Betty Sue Thomas; step mother Dorothy Thomas; sister Toni "Mickie" Malick and her husband Mike Malick; brother Michael Thomas; and a son in law Clay Mitchell.
Serving as pallbearers will be Larry East, Zachary Bowman, Luke Thomas, Timothy Thomas, Danny Cox, and Terry Foxwell. John Cole will be serving as an honorary pallbearer.
A funeral service will be held at the Cambridge Wesleyan Church on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11 AM with Pastor Jack Diehl officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Burial will follow at Old Trinity Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cambridge Wesleyan Church, 801 Race St., Cambridge MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A.
