Theola Elizabeth Gaither Cooper EASTON — Theola Elizabeth Cooper White Gaither was born on October 28, 1930, to the late George and Sara Wilson Cooper in Baltimore, Maryland. On Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Bayleigh Chase Retirement Community in Easton, Maryland, she took her final flight on eagle's wings when her Lord and Saviour whispered softly to her, 'Peace I leave with you, Peace I give unto you."
She grew up in Easton during the summers and Baltimore City during the school year. She graduated from Robert Russa Moton High School in Easton, Maryland. Theola went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in primary education from Bowie State University. Immediately following her graduation, went on to teach elementary education in Baltimore City schools for 36 years.
She was joined in Holy Matrimony to the late Marion White and became a young widow in 1964. Through this union, Theola enjoyed a loving and close relationship with her late step-daughter Phyllis Rose Braswell. She was blessed again in wedlock to Tobias Gaither with whom she shared her life until he passed away in 1995..
Theola became a member of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church for over 30 years in Randallstown, MD, where she served in numerous ministries. She was also a member of The Daughters of Job #22 Order of the Eastern Star, Hiram Grand Lodge Affiliation. She was also a member of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. Gamma Chapter. She was a founding member of the Rosettes Foundation in 2004 and served as Vice President.
In addition to her parents, husbands, and step-daughter, step-granddaughter, she was preceded in death by two sisters - Mary K. Green and Pastor Georgene O. Thompson and four brothers - George, Louis, Richard 'Neal' and Arthur Cooper and nephew George N. Cooper.
Grieving, but rejoicing in the privilege of enjoying her love are: her sister, Tissier C. Moaney; devoted niece and great-nephew, Brenda Moaney Henry and Jeffrey Moaney, who were dedicated to her care; dear friend, Barbara Redman; and a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Church of the Holy Trinity-Oxford, MD. Public viewing will be held 2 hours prior to the start of the service in the Chapel. Please visit: www.henryfh.com to offer condolences.
Donations may be made to the Mt. Olive United Methodist Church - Music Ministry in Randallstown, MD
at the following link. Giving Mount Olive UMC (mountoliveumcmd.org)
Funeral services will be live streamed on the Henry Funeral Home Facebook page as well as the Holy Trinity website: www.holytrinityoxfordmd.org,
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.