Theresa Anne Pich-Goodman EASTON — Theresa Anne Pich-Goodman of Easton, MD, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2022. She was 72 years old.
"Terry" or "Babci" as she was lovingly known was born in Rome, NY, on April 21, 1950, the daughter of Theodore and Mary Pich. She graduated from Rome Catholic High School in 1968 and was a Nursing school graduate from the State University of New York in Cortland. Upon graduation Theresa moved to Baltimore, MD, and began a long and distinguished career dedicating her life to serving others. In 2005, she moved to Easton to continue her career in healthcare. Before retiring, Theresa was a Nurse for Mallard Bay Assisted Living in Cambridge, MD.
When not working, Theresa enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, and caring for her beloved rescue kitty, Kenner. She attended church at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Easton. Theresa's favorite role was that of adoring grandmother to her three beloved grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Erica Tracy and husband Patrick Tracy who live in Easton; and her son, Michael Goodman and wife Andrea Goodman who reside in Pasadena, MD. She is also survived by her treasured grandchildren, Liam O'Connell, Lillian Harper and Annabell Rae; and her brother, John Pich.
Theresa was predeceased by her parents and sister, Mary Jane Ridgeway.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Theresa's honor to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr, Easton, MD 21601.
