Thomas E. Haddaway TILGHMAN — Our hearts are breaking as we mourn the passing of Thomas Edward Haddaway, Sr. Born in Tilghman on Aug. 17, 1941 to Frances and Edward Haddaway, Tommy was the backbone and strength of his family - his wife of almost 40 years, Mary; his beloved son, Thomas, Jr. and wife Amanda (never a daughter-in-law but always his daughter) and his grand-dogs Bo, River and Tucker.
A lifelong waterman, Tommy loved nothing better than to be on the water in his workboat crabbing, tonging or fishing. After "retiring" he totally looked forward to steering the boat for his son, T, while they were patent tonging. He enjoyed cutting up and carrying on with his watermen friends and adding to the many tall tales and delightful stories that were often heard at Fairbank Tackle. Tommy loved to eat out, loved going to the beach for his favorite Boardwalk fries and loved to travel. He especially loved taking cruises and seeing all the different places visited. He loved children, babies (could always put a baby to sleep when everything else failed), and animals. But, most of all, he loved and adored his family.
While the last year especially was not the best of times for him, he never gave up, and strived to get back to the home he loved; he looked forward to drinking a cup of coffee on the deck with his wife and faithful companion, Roxie, by his side, and discussing the day with T and Amanda. All these special moments we shared will be treasured forever.
In addition to his loving wife, Mary, and son Thomas, Jr. (Amanda), he is survived by his grandchildren Martin Blizzard (Courtney), Heidi Blizzard, Jennifer Blizzard, Colby Bay Haddaway, Tyller Brooke Butler (Kenny), Jase Usilton, Ashlynn Stevens, and many great-grands, nieces, and nephews, along with the many friends, neighbors and more in our loving community, including a favorite his sister-in-law, Janet Gadow - he surely loved to "pluck her nerves" as often as he could - they were comical to listen to and watch as they lovingly sparred back and forth, "Edward and Ellen" (as they always used each other's middle names).
Tommy is finally living his life without pain and enjoying the company of so many who went before him: his father, Edward Haddaway, mother Frances "Toots" Haddaway, sisters Sherry Spurry (Dougie) and Dixie Caulk, daughter Karen Leigh Savoy, his beloved niece and nephew, Courtney Spurry and Josh Haddaway, and his ever-faithful companion and daddy's girl, Roxie.
While Tommy was very private about his health battles this past year, he so very much appreciated all the thoughts and prayers sent his way, is forever grateful for his family and friends and so appreciative of the excellent care he received while at Shore Rehab and Nursing in Denton, his physical therapist, occupational therapist and home health nurse, and to all his nurses and care providers at Shore Regional in Easton (right down to the wonderful lady who delivered his food trays and the lovely lady who drew his blood - thank you for caring for him like he was your family member). Until we meet again ....
A memorial service will be held on January 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Tilghman United Methodist Church. Burial will be for immediate family members only. A reception will be held in the church hall directly after the service.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel, of St. Michaels.
Please visit www.framptom.com for on-line condolences.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.