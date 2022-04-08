Thomas H. Adams, Jr. CAMBRIDGE — Thomas Henry Adams, Jr. of Cambridge, MD passed away on April 1, 2022. He was 88 years old. Born on March 18, 1934 in Cambridge, he was the son of Thomas H. Adams, Sr. and Virginia Lowe Adams. His loving stepmother was Rowena Robinson Adams.
Tommy (known as "Poppy" to his beloved grandchildren) married the love of his life, Betty "Wayne" Pritchett, on November 7, 1955. He is survived by his wife of more than 66 years, a son, Steven A. Adams, of Cambridge, a daughter, Laura A. Cowin, and her husband, Robert N. Cowin, of Trappe, a granddaughter, Kathryn Marie Adams, of Cambridge, a daughter-in-law, Charlene H. Adams, of Cambridge, a sister-in-law, Julie P. Slacum, of Cambridge, a brother-in-law, David F. Pritchett, of Cambridge, a half sister, Daphne Legg, of East New Market, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother, a half-sister, Ernestine Wheatley, a half-brother, James T. Adams, and two grandsons, William P. Cowin and John M. Cowin.
Tom's legendary work ethic was well-known to the staff and clients of his eponymous CPA firm, Robbins Adams & Co. For more than 50 years, he considered it a privilege to work with the dedicated team of professionals at RA&Co and an honor to serve his valued clients. Tom was a founding member of the Waddell Foundation's Board of Directors and served as the foundation's Treasurer for over 40 years. He was also a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church in Cambridge and Cambridge Yacht Club. But more than anything else, Tom's greatest joy in life was spending time with his wife and family.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the nurses and physicians at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton who provided extraordinary care for Tom and compassionate comfort for his family during his final days.
A memorial service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in Cambridge, MD on April 23, 2022 at noon with Pastor Chris Pettit officiating. Interment will be private and will take place on a later date at Old Trinity Church Cemetery in Church Creek, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Cambridge Sailing Foundation (CSF), P.O. Box 236, Cambridge, MD 21613, for the benefit of the Cambridge Yacht Club's Junior Sail Program, whose mission is to open the world of sailing to all youth, including the underprivileged, by teaching them the fundamentals of sailing, racing, water safety, and sportsmanship.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.