Thomas John McCarthy "Tom" GREENSBORO — Thomas "Tom" John McCarthy of Greensboro, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 86.
Born on June 30, 1936, in Long Branch, NJ, he was the son of the late Thomas McCarthy and Ann Collins McCarthy. Tom grew up in Monmouth County and graduated from St. James Catholic High School with the class of 1954. After graduating High School, Tom attended MIT and graduated with a bachelor's degree in geo physics, then went on to attend Columbia University. When Tom finished school, he decided to start farming, he first found joy in this while spending time with his grandmother when he was younger. He farmed in Greensboro, MD for over 50 years, he also enjoyed setting up at the 32nd Street Farmers Market on Saturdays and the Baltimore Farmers Market on Sundays for over 50 years.
Tom is survived by his sisters, Ellen McManus and Kathleen Farrell Connolly; nieces, Anne McManus, Gillian Farrell, and Helene Qualman; and nephews, Timothy Farrell and Andrew McManus.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 6-8 pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home in Greensboro, Maryland. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 10 am at the Greensboro Cemetery.
