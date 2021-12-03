Thomas Keith "Beef" Mowbray CAMBRIDGE — Thomas Keith "Beef" Mowbray, 65, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at his home. He was born in Caroline County on March 7, 1956 and was a son of the late Guy Thomas Mowbray and Nomia Lois Harris Mowbray.
He attended schools in Cambridge. Keith was a painter and worked for Marvel Painting and Dolan McMullen's Painting.
He is survived by a son Brian Rash and wife Jill and his two children of Royersford, PA, his siblings Brad Mowbray of Cambridge, Kenneth Mowbray and wife Dori of Delmar, Jo Ellen Robbins and husband David of Vienna, Alan Mowbray and companion Leslie Broomfield of Cambridge and Teresa and Trina Forney of Chincoteague and their daughter Scarlett, and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Pastor Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Family will receive friends one prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or to Alzheimers Association, 909 Progress Circle Ste. 400, Salisbury, MD 21804.
