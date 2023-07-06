Thomas Leon Barnett "Tommy" RHODESDALE — Thomas Leon Barnett, 1948-2023
Thomas Leon "Tommy" Barnett, 74, of Rhodesdale, Maryland gained his Angel wings on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at his home with his wife at his side.
Born on September 5, 1948 in Seaford, Delaware, he was the son of the late Robert LeCompte Barnett and Helen Warrington Barnett. He graduated from North Dorchester High School with the class of 1966. On October 13, 1966, he married the love of his life, the former Beverly Paul. Together they raised two children, Andy and Wanda. He attended Journeyman school in Delaware and learned the trade of welding and pipe fitting. He did pipe fitting builds at: hospitals in Easton and Salisbury; power plants in Indian River, Millsboro, and Vienna; and fire systems in hotels Capri and Pyramid in Ocean City.
Tommy was a self-employed farmer his entire life, currently known as Barnett Farms. He thoroughly enjoyed operating farm equipment, working the fields, harvesting crops, and sharing his legacy with his family. Tommy and his wife also owned and operated Thomas L. Barnett (Custom work, septic installations/repairs); Barnett Sand and Gravel; T. L. Barnett & Son, Inc. (trucking); and Barnett Concrete. He loved farming, crop touring, hunting, fishing, and in his younger years, doing field trials rabbit hunting with his beagles and winning trophies. He found great enjoyment spending time with his family and friends. He was known to build replicas of his barns for his grandsons and great grandsons to cherish. He was respected for his integrity, giving sound advice, support, and lending a helping hand. He was so well-liked, wise, thoughtful, comical, and loved. Tommy had a great sense of humor. He fittingly gave nicknames to the kids (see below). He and his jovial personality, big smile, and hearty laugh will be fondly remembered and dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife Beverly; a son Thomas Andrew "Andy" Barnett and his wife T. "Kaye"; a daughter Wanda Barnett "Pee Wee" Hodges; grandchildren Amy Marie Lawson and her husband Dustin Paul, Sr., Thomas Scott "Scoot" Barnett, Dylan Eric "Governor" Hodges and Lindsey Renee "Pippy" Hodges; great grandchildren Dustin Paul "Mess" Lawson, Jr. and Bentley Alexander "Beans" Lawson; a sister Barbara Barnett "Bobbie" Warrell and her husband Norman; a brother Michael Robert Barnett, along with many other bonus family members. Preceding him in death besides his parents was a brother Robert "Grant" Barnett.
A visitation with family will be held on Thursday evening, July 6, 2023 at the Brookview Methodist Church in Rhodesdale from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023 at the church beginning at 1 p.m. with Pastor Kim Adams and Pastor Pam Tull-Baynum officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Dale Collins, Timothy Foskey, Nicholas "Rusty" Hollerman, Dean Tilghman and Brian Tilghman. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Barnett, Dylan Hodges, Dustin Lawson, Sr. and Dustin Lawson, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tommy's name can be made to Brookview Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Ralph White, 6015 Lone Pine Road, Rhodesdale, MD 21659 or Eldorado Brookview Fire Company c/o Amy Norman, 5752 Eldorado Federalsburg Road, Rhodesdale, MD 21659.
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge, MD.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com
