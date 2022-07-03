Thomas Nufre Galanos, Sr. QUEENSTOWN — Thomas Nufre Galanos Sr. passed away on June 26, 2022. He was 75 years old.
Thomas was born on July 17, 1947, to the late Mike Galanos and the late Helen Galanos.
After serving in the U.S. Army, he married the love of his life, Miriam. They had met when they were teenagers in a drug store where Miriam was working at the time, and Thomas's persistent nature eventually won her heart. Together they raised three children and remained a very close-knit family.
One of the most important things to Thomas was family. He worked extremely hard over the years starting multiple businesses such as Oakcrest AutoBody, Galco AutoBody and ADA. Then transitioned to working for the Hartford Insurance. During retirement he started one last company; Chesapeake Air and was very proud to be able to pass the business down to his family.
Things that brought him joy were...being a lifelong Redskin fan, coaching, the Blue Goose organization, and his treasured his 1976 yellow sailboat, "Cool Change" and listening to Elvis/Golden Oldies while dancing with Miriam.
Along with his parents, Thomas is predeceased by his Grandmother Sofia, Godfather Nufre, Godmother Pam, Brother Nick and many other close family members.
He is survived by his beloved wife Miriam Romero Galanos of Queenstown, his children Michelle (David) Smith, Eleni (Dwayne) Brooks and Thomas II, Grandchildren Christopher, Ashley, Alannah, Tatyanna, Dylan, Thomas III, Elathena, Joseph and Athena and 4 Great-Grandchildren. Also, survived by his siblings, George, Craig, Emanuel, Paulette and Sofie and In-Law Siblings Sonia, Yolanda, Jasmine, Carolina and Beny.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 5th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and again from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home: 408 S Liberty St Centreville, MD 21617. A funeral mass will be held at 6099 Ocean Gateway Trappe, MD 21673 on Wednesday, July 6th at 10:00 am followed by the internment at Chesterfield Cemetery 406 S. Liberty St. Centreville, MD 21617. Immediately following will be a celebration of life for Thomas at his home 120 Overlook Drive Queenstown, MD 21658.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.