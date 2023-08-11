Thomas Oliver CORDOVA — Meredith, Jr. Thomas Oliver Meredith, Jr., recently of Cordova, MD passed away on August 6, 2023.
He was born on March 30, 1932, to the late Thomas O. Meredith, Sr and M. Rosalie Meredith in Wye Mills, MD.
Tom is survived by his children Linda Meredith, Kevin Meredith, Tracy Meredith & Amy (Paul) Hutchison; His grandchildren Craig Meredith, Lindsey Ross, PJ Hutchison, Justin Meredith, Tyler Ross, Ethan Hutchison, Jacob Hutchison & Lane Hutchison; His great grandchildren Rosalie Griffin, Lily Hutchison, Caleb Meredith, Athena Ross, Lane Meredith, Lyrical Meredith, McKenzie Hall, Hallie Hutchison & Ryan Hutchison. He is predeceased by his parents, a brother, J. Howard Meredith, a sister, Mary Ruth Meredith, and a daughter, Sharon "Rebel" Foular.
He lived in Annapolis for many years, before recently returning to the Eastern Shore to live with family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked you make donations to the Hospice House in Easton, MD
A celebration of life will be on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 11:00 at Fairview Church of the Brethren 11243 Chapel Road, Cordova, MD. Visitation with family will be at 10:00, prior to the service.
