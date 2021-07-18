Thomas Percy Blades FEDERALSBURG — Thomas Percy Blades of Federalsburg, MD passed away suddenly on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Tidal Health Nanticoke in Seaford, DE. He was born April 29, 1942 in Federalsburg, MD. He was the son of the late Harlan P. Blades and Thelma Mowbray Blades.
Tom spent his life serving his country and community. He served in the United States Army for over 20 years and served as a police officer in Federalsburg and Preston, MD, as well as a Sheriff for Caroline County and a security officer for Caroline Circuit Court. Tom was a Life Member of Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Company where he was a CRT and EMT and drove the ambulance.
He is survived by his wife of 6 years, Janice Hughes Blades, his children, Tammie Blades and John H. Blades (Angie) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jason McKinney (Sam) of Marydel, DE, Chris McKinney of Romney, WV, Joshua McKinney (Jennifer) of Dover, DE, Jesse McKinney (Mary Anne) of Clayton, DE, Casey McKinney (Brian) of Henderson, MD, Darlene McKinney (Rene) of East New Market, MD, 20 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and a brother, Mike Blades (Dorothy) of Federalsburg, MD.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Travers, and his former wife, Janet Hiltz Blades.
A funeral service will be held at the Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Company on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 11:30am with Pastor David Talley officiating. Friends may call on the family from 10-11:30am prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery immediately following the service.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
