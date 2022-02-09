Thomas R. Love CENTREVILLE — Thomas "Tom" Rector Love, Sr. of Centreville, MD (previously resided in Annapolis MD) passed away at Anne Arundel Medical Center on February 2, 2022. He was 82.
He was born on October 31, 1939 in Richmond, VA, the son of the late George Love and Baylis Rector Love of Ruxton, MD. Thomas earned his bachelor's degree from Hillsdale College - Michigan. Prior to his retirement, he was Chief Financial Officer for a government contractor resource management company. He was an Army veteran, having served in Europe.
He and his wife lived in Symphony Village, Centreville and together enjoyed years of global travel.
Thomas is survived by his wife Sandee Love of Centreville, MD; son Thomas R. Love, Jr. of Hilton Head, SC; daughter Sarah Love of Sarasota, FL; grandchildren Juleah Aiken of Paris, France; Jonathan Aiken of Sarasota, FL; sister-in-law Jane Love of Timonium, MD; brother-in-law Alan Bathke of Bend Oregon; sister-in-law Vilma Bathke of Bend Oregon and nephews and nieces.
Services will be held privately and limited to family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to One Love Foundation and/or Doctors Without Borders.
