Thomas Southern CENTREVILLE — On Monday, October 25, 2021, Thomas Lee Southern, loving husband and father passed away at his home at the age of 72.
Tom was born on September 11, 1949, in Pittsburg, CA to Kenneth and Helen Southern. He was a Master Electrician and worked in his field for 52 years ending his career working as a project manager for CH2MHILL / Jacobs.
On December 30, 1983, he married his sweetheart Linda Lee Southern in Parkersburg, WV, where they lived for 17 years before returning to his home state of MD.
Over the years Tom embraced many hobbies, interests and loves including music, movies, gardening and cooking. Everyone that knew him had their favorite "Southern" recipe. He loved Harry Potter, the Chesapeake Bay, blue crabs and playing the slots! He was known for his quick wit and his big laugh. He could turn any event into a party but was truly happiest being at home with his family.
Thomas was a man of deep faith who studied the Bible for decades and was very much at peace knowing he had a place in heaven.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Kenneth and Helen Southern and is survived by his loving wife Linda, his six children, daughters Kristina Cook, Amy Grosselin, Erica Campbell and his sons Nicholas Southern, Christopher Fanwick and Michael Palmer, eleven grandchildren, two great grandchildren and sister Cindy Southern Spanos.
In remembrance of Thomas' life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
