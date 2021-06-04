Thomas Webster Holland GREENSBORO — Thomas Webster Holland, 87, of Greensboro, MD, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. He was born in Trappe, Maryland on April 18, 1934, and was the beloved son of William and Lorraine Holland.
Thomas graduated Sudlersville High School in 1952. He lived most of his life on the farm in Church Hill, Maryland until 2019 when he moved to Greensboro, Maryland. Thomas worked as a farmer and then for the Maryland State Highway Administration.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lorraine Holland; and his loving wife, Dorothy Dukes Holland.
Thomas is survived by his daughters, Norma Hitchens (William "Buddy") of Church Hill, Maryland, Donna Brinsfield (Howard) of Vienna, Maryland, and Karen Morley (Douglas) of Greensboro, Maryland; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 1pm at Greensboro Cemetery, Greensboro, MD.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in memory of Thomas to Greater Impact, 13699 Greensboro Road, Greensboro, Maryland 21639 or online at https://www.greaterimpacemd.com/give.
For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.
