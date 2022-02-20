Tilghman L. Ross HURLOCK — Hurlock: Tilghman L. Ross of Hurlock died at his home with his family by his side on Sunday February 13, 2022. He was 88 years old.
Born in Talbot County on July 30, 1933, he was the son of the late James Harrison Ross, Sr. and Lottie Mae Scott Ross. He attended Talbot County public schools then in 1952 enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. Mr. Ross served honorably for 20 years then 10 in the Marine Corps reserves. Following his release from active duty in 1972 he worked at various places, and he retired as a delivery driver for Sealtest Milk Company.
Mr. Ross was a member of Cambridge Lodge #66 of Cambridge. In addition he was Past Grand Tall Cedar of Chesapeake Forest, Past Exalted Ruler of Stevensville Elks Lodge, member of Cambridge American Legion, member of E.E. Streets Post 2118 VFW of Easton, a member of the Easton Moose Lodge.
Mr. Ross is survived by his three sons; Brian L. Ross (Edie) of Preston, Warren A. Ross of Hurlock, and Darrel K. Ross of Preston. One brother Randy Ross (Pam) of Easton; Former wife Shirley A. Ross. And eight grandchildren; Dalton Ross, Lindsay Ross (who the family wants to send a special thank you for her care and kindness), Tyler L. Ross, Justin Ross, Wade A. Ross, Cody L. Ross, Kristen Ross, and Aaliyah Ross. Daughter-in-law; Debbie Cosden, and step-granddaughter Hannah Cosden. Also, five great grandchildren; Rosalie Griffin, McKenzie Hall, Athena Ross, and Aubrianna and Seth. A very special friend; Margaret Bassett for her care of Mr. Ross in his final days.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings; James H. Ross, Jr. George H. Ross, Raymond H. Ross, Lavenia Sherwood, and Lucretia Jester.
A viewing will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022 at the Framptom Funeral Home 216 main Street Federalsburg from 6:00 to 8:00PM.
Funeral services with Masonic Honors will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday February 22, 2022 beginning at 11:30AM.
Burial will be in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock.
