Tim L. Pickens CENTREVILLE — Timothy L. Pickens (64) went to be with the Lord on July 14, 2022. He was born October 19, 1957 in Prince George's County, Maryland to Helen M. Pickens and the late Edward L. Pickens. He was raised in Seabrook, Maryland where he enjoyed collecting turtles, coins, and cars. Tim also enjoyed playing cowboys and indians with the Tavels, playing and coaching softball, and was 2 merit badges away from being an Eagle Scout. Tim was the street bully, always protecting his family. He graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1974 where he focused on masonry and played on the chess team.
After high school, he started working with his Dad at Pickens Tile Company. He continued on that path and spent 31.5 years at W.M.A.T.A. working his way up to Mason A.A. Leadman. The classic blue uniform with a distinct tile smell was Tim's trademark.
Tim led the lawnmowing ministry and was an active member of Eastern Shore Baptist Church. Wearing his tie proudly, he would encourage his friends and family to attend the Sundays he was ushering and join him in a song.
Apart from working, Tim loved the New York Yankees, the Washington Nationals, the Washington Redskins, the Washington Capitals, and Ducks Unlimited, especially the banquets, the Civil War, and model trains. His passion for his Harley was endless, riding with his brothers and motorcycle family, always finding new roads to travel. But his ultimate love was in his duck boat on the Blackwater Refuge....... and of course his Captain Morgan and cigars. Tim was always the life of the party, with his loud and boisterous presence known. He never met a stranger and that "stranger" never forgot him with his signature kiss on the lips and hug.
Tim was a loving and caring husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Melissa (Missy) Pickens; his mother, Helen; his son, Joe (Stephanie); his daughter, Christina; seven grandchildren; R.J, Kingston, Savannah, Andelynn, Weston, Memphis, and Riley; his siblings: Bob (Analyn), Alan (Jody), Paul (Mary Jo), Greg (Kathy), Leigh Ann (Bob); his beloved dog, Joy; and endless nieces and nephews
A visitation will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home in Centreville on Wednesday, July 20 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm, where a funeral service will be held Thursday, July 21 at 11 am. Burial will follow the service at Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville. Please join us at the American Legion, 6200 Main Street, Queenstown, MD 21658 following the graveside services.
