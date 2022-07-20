Tim L. Pickens CENTREVILLE — Timothy L. Pickens (64) went to be with the Lord on July 14, 2022. He was born October 19, 1957 in Prince George's County, Maryland to Helen M. Pickens and the late Edward L. Pickens. He was raised in Seabrook, Maryland where he enjoyed collecting turtles, coins, and cars. Tim also enjoyed playing cowboys and indians with the Tavels, playing and coaching softball, and was 2 merit badges away from being an Eagle Scout. Tim was the street bully, always protecting his family. He graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1974 where he focused on masonry and played on the chess team.

To plant a tree in memory of Tim Pickens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.