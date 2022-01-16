Timothy Chase TRAPPE — Timothy Kent Chase departed this life on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at University of MD Shore Regional Health in Easton, Md. Tim was born on March 20, 1942, in Easton, MD to the late Doris R. Chase Cephas and Edward Leatherberry.
Tim was educated in Talbot County Public School System. He attended Bowie State College and Morgan University. Afterwards Tim enlisted in the U.S. Army as a Paratrooper in the 101st Airborne. Tim served as a Police Officer in Baltimore, MD. After serving his country, Tim moved to Virginia and was employed by Norfolk Southern and then Amtrak where he retired. Tim was a former member of Masonic Eastern Star Lodge No.16.
Tim returned to Trappe, MD to be around family. Tim loved family and enjoyed cooking for them. There was nothing he would not do for family, especially his children and grandchildren. He was an exciting person to be around. He loved to tell stories, and people loved to listen. Tim was a transparent person who spoke his mind. He lived life to the fullest and he didn't complain. His advice was to always go after your dream, not someone else's dream.
Tim is survived by his wife of 40 years, Roxanne Sjoblom-Chase of Rome, New York. Four daughters; Monica Chase-Oliver of Princess Anne, MD, Kym Chase of Easton, MD, Doris Irene (Renee) Chase-Santiago (Santiago) of Centreville, MD, and Miranda Wilson of Newark, DE; three sons, Kent Timothy Chase (Susan) of Columbia, SC, Kurt Chase (Brenda) of Omaha, NE, and Cheyenne Chase (Sherelle) of Hurlock, MD; five granddaughters; Saytee Shepherd of Bellevue, NE, Kymi Chase of Greensboro, NC, Markia Chase Brockington of Baltimore, MD, Gabrielle Chase and Imani Chase both of Centreville, MD, Raelynn Chase of Hurlock, MD; ten grandsons, Jason Chase of Greensboro, NC, Morgan Chase of Baltimore, MD, Ronnie Chase of Charlotte, NC, Isaiah (Zay) Santiago of Centreville, MD, Kendrick Chase Herbert of Easton, MD, Montraz (Miracle) Oliver of Princess Anne, MD, Torin Chase of Omaha, NE, Cameron Bechtel of Honolulu, HI, Jordan Harding and Christian Chase both of Hurlock, MD, and Cayman Chase of Centerville, MD; several greatgrandchildren; two sisters; Carolyn Chase Johnson (Horace) of Littleton, NC, Tonie Leatherberry of Massachusetts; one brother Dr. Stanley Chase (Yvette) of Lansing, MI. Four sisters-in-law; Gail Sgroi (George) and Teresa Lenda (Michael) both of Rome, NY, Dawn Sjoblom of Florida, and Allison Dunn (William) of Greenacres, FL; a mother-in-law Mary Scaccia (Frederick) of Rome, NY; and one brother-in-law, Donald Sjoblom of Rome, NY, and a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins. A special nephew Horace Johnson (Junie), and a special friend Israel Walker; both whom Tim had a very very special bond with. Two special lifetime friends Nicholas Turner, and Dale Brown, Sr.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents Doris Chase Cephas and Edward Leatherbury. Maternal grandparents Harvey and Irene Chase; one sister, Patricia Skinner Freeman.
No Funeral Services will be held, as it was Tim's wish. A private gathering will be held with the immediate family at a later date.
