Timothy John WASHINGTON, DC — Devine Timothy John Devine, 46, died unexpectedly in his Washington, DC, home on June 11, 2023. Tim was a loving husband and a devoted son, brother, and uncle - a role he truly cherished. He was a professional photographer known for creating intimate portraits. He was also an avid sailor, woodworker, and a student of history.
Tim was born June 27, 1976 to parents Dr. John "Jack" Devine & Colette Devine (neé van Houten) of Easton, Md. There, with his six brothers and sisters, he spent a childhood building epic tree forts, creating labyrinthine Lego worlds (one of which would end up in the window display of Crackerjack's toy store), or crouched high up on the shelves of the family playroom with his GI Joes and Playmobil. He played baseball, soccer, lacrosse, and raced sailboats in regattas across North America. He even won the 16 and under Canadian Eastern Intermediate Championship in a Laser and taught sailing in the Caribbean for several years.
Tim graduated from Tabor Academy and Georgetown University where he majored in Classics. In his final semesters, he discovered a love for photography and upon graduation moved to New York to intern for several successful photographers. Before long his work was appearing in magazines such as Time, Newsweek, Esquire, Forbes, Fortune, People, Inc, Sports Illustrated and many others. His work was commissioned by numerous companies for national advertising campaigns and was featured in professional publications such as American Photo, Communication Arts, and American Photography Annual.
Tim later returned to the Eastern Shore, because of his love for the Chesapeake, where he eventually founded one of the first few oyster aquaculture farms in Maryland. Grown in self-crafted cages in waters off Hoopers Island, Md, Barren Island Oysters (and sister brands "Ugly Oysters" and "Buttercup Oysters") were served in many of the finest restaurants in DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia and beyond, and were selected as the 2014 Mermaid Kiss Oyster Festival's "Best Oyster".
Tim had a unique perspective on the world and brought this vision to life through his photography. His warmth, enthusiasm, and infectious smile could change an everyday moment into something unforgettable. Tim was sensitive and empathic and touched people everywhere he went. A dreamer and a doer, he devoted the same passionate creative energy to all his projects, great or small - whether building a climbing wall or creating a huge painting with his nieces and nephews, starting businesses, or crafting something from a piece of driftwood.
In 2016 Tim met the love of his life Rachel Carr, whom he would marry two years later in a beautiful ceremony in Colorado. They shared a passion for the outdoors and for rescuing animals. Their life together, though sadly brief, brought them both and their two rescue dogs, Ilya and Emma, immense joy. He will be deeply missed but will live on in the hearts of his beloved wife, family and all of those whose lives he touched.
Timothy is survived by his loving wife Rachel, his beloved dogs Ilya and Emma, his mother Colette, his siblings Colette, John, Patrick, Michele, Claire and Bernadette, 12 nieces and nephews, Caroline, William, Brendan, Jasper, Oliver, Annika, Sophia, Alexandra, Marcus, Austin, Owen and Griffin. He is predeceased by his father, Dr. John Devine.
There will be a Celebration of Life in Washington, DC in his honor later this summer. Donations in Tim's memory can be sent to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and the Humane Society.
