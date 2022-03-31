Timothy W. Oakes MADISON — Timothy W. Oakes, 62, of Madison passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC. He was born in Laurel, MD on March 10, 1960 and was a son of Eleanor Poe Oakes and the late Hollis C. Oakes.
Mr. Oakes graduated from Atholton High School in Columbia, MD. He was a mechanic, but most of his life he was owner/operator of DyeMasters which did marine and auto interiors. Mr. Oakes was a musician where he played in numerous bands. He loved his family and enjoyed fishing and going to the beach.
He is survived by a son Chris Oakes and wife Nikki of Preston and a daughter Amy Oakes of Trappe, four grandchildren Mason, Bryce, Cole and Jules, his mother Eleanor Oakes of Madison, a sister Beth Grant and husband David of Springfield, Missouri, two nieces Rebecca Shults and husband Tyler and Jennifer Barratt and husband Jonathan both of Springfield, Missouri. Besides his father, Mr. Oakes is preceded in death by a son Dennis Oakes.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Jack Diehl officiating. Interment will follow at White Marsh Cemetery (hole in the Wall) in Trappe. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A., 700 Locust Street, Cambridge, MD 21613 to help defray funeral cost.
