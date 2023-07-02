Toni Jo Johnson GREENWOOD, DE — Greenwood, DE. Toni Jo Johnson of Greenwood passed away at Bayhealth Medical Center, Milford, on Tuesday June 27, 2023. She was 73.
Born on April 19, 1950 in McKeesport, PA; she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Betty Hoffman Pugliano. She attended Alleghany County PA. Public schools. Following her graduation, she met Joe C. Johnson, they were married in 1970. After their marriage, they lived in Goldsboro MD; for more than 20 years, then to Greenwood, DE. Mrs. Johnson was a co-owner of several business's with her husband over the years, at the time of her death she and Mr. Johnson together owned and operated Eagle Auto Salvage in Greensboro, MD., Bridgeville Auto Center and Auto Parts of Greenwood. In her free time, Mrs. Johnson loved to spend time at the beach, especially Ocean City.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Johnson is survived by her son; James Johnson of Ocean City, MD; and a brother Dan Grice of Ravena, OH; 2 Grandchildren; Clay Johnson of Greenwood, DE; Britney Johnson of Milford, DE; a special niece; Lori Miller of OH. and several loving nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind special extended family; Duck, Lib and Susie.
Services for Mrs. Johnson will be private. In lieu of flowers, give someone you love a hug and tell them you love them. You never know when they'll be gone.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.