Tony C. McDuffie, Sr. CAMBRIDGE — Tony C. McDuffie, Sr., 63, of Cambridge passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury. He was born in South Carolina on April 29, 1958 and was a son of the late William Homer McDuffie and Phylis Ivey Eisle.
Tony attended schools in Cambridge and later received his GED. He was an HVAC engineer for many business and later with UMSMC at Cambridge and Easton, where he retired in July of 2020. Tony enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing golf, shooting pool and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Cambridge ELKS.
He is survived by three children Tony McDuffie, Jr. and fiancée Mallory of East New Market, Kristina McDuffie of Cambridge and Brooks McDuffies of Cambridge, six grandchildren Tony III, Tristan, Taylor, Parker, Zachary, and Derrick III, a sister Cecilia Leggett of Fairmount, NC, a special nephew Danny Johnson and wife Mandy of Linkwood and numerous other nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Tony is preceded in death by a brother William Boyd McDuffie, two sisters Katherine Cotto and Juanita Cumberland.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 1pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Interment will follow at East New Market Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Thomas Funeral Home, P.A., 700 Locust Street, Cambridge, MD 21613 to help defray funeral expenses.
