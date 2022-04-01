Tony Marvin Unruh CLAYTON, DE — Tony Marvin Unruh of Clayton, Delaware passed away on March 25, at the age of 60 from injuries suffered when he fell off a roof.
Tony was born in Chestertown, Maryland on January 12, 1962 the son of Denny Hadaway Unruh (Patsy) of Chestertown, MD and Betty Jean Allen of Ingleside, MD.
Tony worked as a roofer and was an exceptional carpenter. He built and designed decks without the assistance of blueprints and loved to draw, sketch, and design tattoos. He enjoyed fishing from Tolchester Beach and gardening. Although Tony's death was tragic and he was taken all too soon, the family takes comfort that he was able to donate organs to those in need.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two children: Kristin Unruh of Sumter, S.C. and Gage Unruh of Burlington, N.C., sisters: Vicky Eck (Mark) of Ingleside, MD, and Tamie Unruh Turner of Kent County, MD, step-siblings: Johnie L. Allen, Jr (Lynn), Jesse Allen, and Crystal Allen Bishopp. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, and will be missed by his great friends Tony and Laura Iocona, Dave Graham, Ann Yoder, and his boss and co-workers.
He was predeceased by his step-father Johnie L. Allen, Sr. who died March 18th, along with two brothers Guy Alan Unruh (1973) and Thomas Unruh (1964).
A graveside service will be held in Church Hill Cemetery in the near future.
