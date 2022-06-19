Tracy Allan Baillif "Sonny" EASTON — Tracy Allan 'Sonny' Baillif
Easton - Tracy 'Sonny' Baillif passed away May 5 at University of Maryland Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 65.
Born September 14, 1956 in Hackensack, N.J. to Ernest and Louise, Sonny discovered his love of music early in life. He enjoyed telling how, as a small child, he would take the bus to New York City by himself for guitar lessons, drawing looks from passengers as his guitar was bigger than him.
The family moved to Easton when he was 12, and the next year he would meet a classmate who became the love of his life - Faith Ann Rider. The pair proved inseparable, marrying when they were 18 and having two sons - Christopher Lee of Cambridge and Jason Todd of Easton. Sonny and Faith Ann would be together until her passing in 2019.
While Sonny is known for long terms of employment at Oxford Boatyard and Fluharty Painting, he is best known as a talented guitarist in many popular local bands over the decades. These include: Smokehouse, Durty Sox Band, Totally Illegal, Pure Attitude, Black Dog Alley, Runs with Scissors and the Mason Sheehan Band.
What is not known to most is Sonny was an aspiring Jazz pianist. Over the years he wrote several freeform and avant-garde jazz compositions, much to the dismay of his family.
Sonny is survived by his sons, grandchildren Zach, Jacob, Logan and Madison, siblings Edward and Barbara, brother-in-law Clay Owens, daughters-in-law Kat and Lisa, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends across the country.
A celebration of life for Sonny, Faith Ann and her brother (and his good friend) J.K. Rider will be held Saturday, June 25 at the Easton V.F.W. on Glebe Road from 2-6. Members of his family and former bands will be performing in their honor.
As Sonny enjoyed seeing youngsters learn music, contributions can be made to Mike Elzey's Guitar Studio in Easton as part of the Sonny Baillif Education Fund.
