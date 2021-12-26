Treva A. Higgins CAMBRIDGE — Treva A. Higgins, 95, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Mallard Bay Nursing Home. She was born in San Francisco, CA on August 1, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Lloyd Albert "Jack" Malott and Eva Gertrude Malott. She attended schools in Dorchester County and graduated with the class of 1943. She married H. Jerome Higgins on August 24, 1946. They had been married for 50 years. She had worked for Herbert Hearn Hardware Company, wholesale division, for many years and several lawyers during her lifetime.
She is survived by her daughters, Lynda H. Price and husband Dale C. Price, Jr. and Karen H. Kelly and husband Charles W. Kelly, five grandchildren, Charles W. Kelly, Jr., and wife Katie, Dale C. Price III and wife Dawn, Jacquelyn D. Kelly, Stephen J. Kelly and wife Anne, and Dean C. Price and wife Kate. Also surviving are eleven great grandchildren Andrew J. Kelly, Carrie L. Price, Jonathan T. Kelly, Emma L. Kelly, Megan E. Price, Ashlie K. Price, Abigail E. Kelly, Allison M. Price, and William M., Julianna K., and Alexander C. Detmer. She is also survived by a brother in law, J. Ward Higgins of Hurlock, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Mike and Donald Malott, and two sisters, Dessa Higgins and Marilyn Higgins.
Mrs. Higgins had resided at Mallard Bay Nursing Home after a fall in November of 2020. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Mallard Bay for the excellent care while she was there.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to Antioch United Methodist Church, c/o Kathleen Rineholt, 2118 Horn Point Road, Cambridge, MD 21613, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
To plant a tree in memory of Treva Higgins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.