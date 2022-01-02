Tyler LaMonte' Young, 64 years young, of Easton, MD, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2021, in Easton, MD.
Tyler, also known as Lonny to family and old friends, was born December 26, 1956, in Easton, MD. He was the son of the late Hilda Mae and Howard Edward Young, Sr. In 1975, Tyler graduated from Easton High School in Easton, MD. Tyler enlisted into the Air Force after graduating from high school.
Until an unfortunate car accident in May 1991, Tyler worked as a heavy equipment operator. May 2021 was Tyler's 30th anniversary. Being a quadriplegic did not stop Tyler from living a full life. He did it his way. He drove, he had a home, enjoyed sports, especially football, daytime soap operas, listening to music and being on his computer. Before his accident, Tyler loved playing the bass guitar, playing cards, "tinkling" on cars and other types of machinery. He loved a challenge. Tyler also had fun trying to run folks over with his electric wheelchair. He could sing, too.
Practically every night, Tyler called his mother. They had a special bond. He would fall asleep during their conversations. Yet, get mad when she would hang up. He never understood why she didn't want to listen to him sleep. This was typical Tyler.
Affectionately, Tyler would remind the family, he was the "First Born to the Throne". The family would affectionately remind him that he was unnecessarily stubborn and doctor "know it all".
Proceeded in death were his mother Hilda Mae Young, father Howard Edward Young, Sr.; brothers Eric Jerome Wilson, Kelin D'Artagnan Young (Peanut) and nephew Terence Victor Young, II (Stinker aka TJ). Tyler is survived by his daughter, Brandi N. Young; siblings Howard Edward Young, Jr., Ida Young Ositelu, Terence Victor Young (Donna), Antoine DeLando Young (Kathy), Johnna Magdalena Young and Ikean Kenyan Young; grandson Erik M. Young and a host of nieces, a nephew, and cousins.
Respectfully, The Young Family
To plant a tree in memory of Tyler Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.