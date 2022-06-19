Ursula Gertrud Kadolph SPARROWS POINT — Ursula Gertrud Kadolph passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the age of 88.
The eldest child of the late Otto and Herta (Brose) Wendt, she was born in Alt-Wieck, Kr. Schlawe, Pommern, Germany. After being displaced in Germany after WWII, the family resettled in Easton, MD, after being sponsored by the Wilke Family in 1952. She met her future husband, the late Gerhard Kadolph, after her father called a radio station in response to a question that Gerhard had on a German radio program. The couple wed in Cordova, MD, in 1955 and lived in Dundalk, MD, where Gerhard was a baker. Ursula worked and was the co-owner of the Strand Bakery in Dundalk, along with her husband, until it closed in the early 1970s. Ursula later worked at Roh's Dry Cleaners and also as a banquet waitress at several locations, retiring from the Omni Hotel in Baltimore, where she had met many personalities like Mary Lou Retton and Mark Hamill. She enjoyed sewing for many people and liked buying and selling items at the flea market in Dover, DE. Ursula was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gerhard, who passed away in 2005, and her brother, the late Hans Wendt of Easton.
She is survived by her son Gary Kadolph (Linda) of Bel Air, MD; her daughter Monika Fackett of Edgemere, MD; grandchildren Kevin Kadolph, Steven Fackett, Scott Fackett (Michelle), and Brian Fackett (Jackie); and great-grandchildren Grant and Wrenley Fackett. She is also survived by her sister Gerda Fisher of Easton and numerous nephews and nieces.
Her memorial service will be held at the St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cordova, MD on Wednesday, June 22 at 11AM.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to either the St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cordova, Maryland, or to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund at curealz.org.
