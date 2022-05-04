Valerie Lucille Rifkin EASTON — Valerie Lucille Rifkin, wife, mother, Nana and friend to many, died peacefully at her home on April 29, 2022. She was born to Lucille and Walter Gibb on December 6, 1949. After graduating from high school, Valerie went to school to become a radiation technician where she worked and cared for many, including oncology patients, the ones most near and dear to her heart. She later married Robert G. Lau and had three beautiful daughters. After moving to Maryland with her family, Valerie changed careers to become a medical transcriptionist where she worked for many local providers in the Easton area. When living in Florida Valerie worked at Pompano Park where she held a management position. After her retirement she continued her love caring for oncology patients as a volunteer for Talbot Hospice.
In her lifetime, Valerie was known for her love of reading; crocheting blankets for her beloved friends, family and the local obstetrics unit; her competitive spirit for play cards and board games; cooking for her family; jarring jams and jelly to share; driving her grandchildren around in "Nana's Taxi"; putting together puzzles, Legos and diamond art; and floating around the pool with a book in hand.
Her loving spirit is carried on by husband Neil M. Rifkin, whom she married on July 5, 2002, her daughters Melissa L. Connolly, Heather V. Westerfield (Eddie) and Barbara D. Lau, grandchildren Owen J. Connolly, Isabella G. Westerfield and Lucy Busbee as well as numerous family members and close friends.
Valerie is predeceased by her parents and her brother Richard Gibb. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Talbot Hospice.
