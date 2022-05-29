Valorie Joyce Phelps TRAPPE — Valorie Joyce Phelps, aged 78, of Trappe, died on May 22, 2022 from complications of Covid and Lewy Body Dementia. Raised on Joyce Lane in Arnold, she was the daughter of Dr. Osler C. Joyce, a Baltimore dentist, and Dorothy Hoffmeister, a homemaker and state employee.
Early in life, Valorie attended Wroxeter-on-the-Severn School, and later transferred to Severna Park High, where she was proud to be part of one of the first graduating classes. She went on to earn an associates degree at Anne Arundel Community College. While she always dreamed of being a professional private investigator, she settled for a career with AT&T and the Bell System. Her inquisitive and talkative nature served her well in the Long Lines Division, where she offered customer support to airlines. She was based in the ARINC building in Annapolis, except for that one summer in 1971 where she traveled to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to work through the C.W.A. strike.
After 20 years of work and one child later, she retired and moved with her husband to the Eastern Shore, often joking she was now trapped in Trappe. She then began spending her time in just about every social club in the Mid-Shore area. You could count her in to attend all social events where she could meet new people or see old friends, even being fond of funerals, despite not wanting one of her own. Wherever Valorie went she was always able to find a personal connection to someone new.
Valorie has been described as a walking library of peoples' histories, knowing everything about everybody. This made her a natural introducer, always wanting to connect people and get them together. She was well known for offering a helping hand to anyone and was always willing to lend her advice without being asked. She could be the best friend you ever or never wanted and was good at keeping us on our toes. Muttering "Jesus Christ, Valorie," with a shake of a head, was a common response to her being in your life. She was truly one-of-a-kind.
She was fond of traditional etiquette, often sending hand-written letters, giving many gifts, and keeping up what she'd call "proper" appearances. She loved to get dressed up for any formal or fun occasion and was known for her unique style. She was a firm believer that a dinner was only complete if it had a side of stewed tomatoes, lima beans, and dinner rolls. In her later years, Valorie continued to check in on her elderly friends, shared family stories and genealogy, and remembered her life on Joyce Lane vividly.
Valorie is survived by her endlessly tolerant and patient husband of 48 years, Richard F. Phelps III and their only, Joyce Phelps. Valorie is preceded in death by her parents, beloved brother "Chip" Joyce of Arnold and family friend, "Mike" Mann of Stevensville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Valorie's name to the Talbot County Woman's Club or the Mid-Shore Chapter of the Izaak Walton League. In accordance with her wishes, and to spite her child, there will be no service. If you wish to visit her she will be reunited with her beloved family at the Asbury United Methodist Church cemetery in Arnold, MD. The family encourages you to leave memories on her on-line tribute wall at www.fhnfuneralhome.com and enjoy the video posted featuring pictures of her life.
