Vera Worm Pawlowsky PRESTON — Vera Pawlowsky Worm of Preston, MD passed away on October 2, 2021 at UMMC
Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. She was 97.
Born in Manhattan, NY, on March 27, 1924, she was the daughter of immigrants.
During the depression, her parents purchased a home in Tanyard and her
childhood was shared between Brooklyn, NY and the Eastern Shore. She attended
both Hog Creek School and Preston School. She graduated from public school in
New York and proceeded to attend Business School.
It was in Preston that Vera met and married her husband, William F. Worm and
was welcomed into his large farm family. They were married in Smithson Chapel
and she became a homemaker and mother.
Throughout her life she enjoyed entertaining, putting on parties for her large
extended family as well as hosting visiting relatives, documenting with pictures
and home movies. She loved driving and enjoyed planning and taking car trips
with daughter Belinda and sisters-in-law Louise, Marge, Betty and Doris.
She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Preston, where she
found her church family. She was a member of WinGS and spent many joyous
years singing in the choir and playing handbells.
Vera loved working and served as court reporter of District Court for Caroline
County for 17 years. Following her retirement she continued to work part time for
Talbot County also as their court reporter.
Her later life was enriched by reading, gardening, feeding the birds and getting
together with friends Linda, Ag, Becky, Janice, Gail and John for fun events, movies
and game nights.
Vera was preceded in death by parents Frank Pawlowsky and Carmen (Carril)
Pawlowsky, husband William F. Worm, and a daughter, Vera Belinda Worm. She is
survived by daughter Shelly Kapitan (Larry) of Preston, sister-in-law Doris Worm,
former sister-in-law Ruth (Trice) Worm, many nieces and nephews, close friends
and her two cherished cats.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11:00am at
Immanuel Lutheran Church in Preston with the Reverend David Casey-Motley
officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00am prior to the
service. Interment will be held at Junior Order Cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dove Pointe, 1225 Mt.
Hermon Rd, Salisbury MD 21804 or to Immanuel Lutheran Church - Stained Glass
Window Restoration Fund, PO Box 39, Preston, MD 21655.
In consideration of others in our community, masking and social distancing is
appreciated indoors.
Services entrusted to the Frampton Funeral Home
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
