Vernon Benjamin Scott FEDERALSBURG — Vernon Benjamin Scott, 80, of Federalsburg, died on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the University of Maryland Laurel Medical Center in Laurel, MD. Born in Salisbury on January 25, 1942, he was the son of the late Benjamin Scott and Erma Seward.
He served in the United States Army from 1959 to 1965 with part of his tour in Germany. Here he found his love of Diesel. When returning home in 65' while working construction he helped build the Rt. 90 highway around Ocean Pines. Perdue is where he worked for over 25 years. He cherished the friendships he made throughout the years. Vernon was a self- taught man who loved to learn. He loved meeting new people, enjoyed coin collecting and loved the beach. Riverside United Methodist church is where he called home for over 40 years.
In addition to his parents, Vernon is preceded in death by his brother, Walter Scott and his wife Helen and two sisters, Marguerite Powell and her husband Raymond Powell and Beverly Willing and her husband Sonny Willing.
Vernon is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Carolyn Scott of Federalsburg; three children, Kimberly Scott of Federalsburg, Neal Scott and David Scott both from Salisbury Maryland. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Seth, Wendy, Ashley, Ethan, Emily, and Logan as well as several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
