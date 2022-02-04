Vernon Leon Morris, Jr. CHURCH CREEK — Vernon "Junior" Leon Morris Jr., 88, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022. Born in Toddville, South Dorchester, MD, on November 21, 1933, Junior was the son of the late Vernon L. Morris Sr. and Mydra Meredith Morris. He attended local schools in South Dorchester and was drafted to serve two years in the U.S. Army as a MP. Most of his service was spent in France. In 1958 he started a painting business that he ran until retirement in his early 80s. For many years he and his nephew Danny Mills worked and painted together. He was also a waterman and particularly loved tonging for oysters. Junior enjoyed vegetable gardening, music and singing, baseball, and refinishing furniture. He was a Mason and member of Masonic Lodge No. 66. Junior attended St. John's U.M. Church in Golden Hill while health permitted.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Genevieve Haddaway Morris; two sons, V. Keith and Lynn Morris, and Roger and Lisa Morris; a granddaughter Lindsay and Jimmy Wheatley III; two great-grandchildren, Beau Wheatley IV and Mydra Gale Wheatley; two sisters, Faye Meyer and Brenda Douglas; a brother Ronald Morris; special nephew Danny Mills; and two first cousins, Lorraine P. Phillips and Jane Morris Cusick.
In addition to his parents, Junior was preceded in death by his sister Margaret Morris Mills, and brothers Meredith "Sharkey" Morris and Wallace Morris.
Pallbearers will be Danny Mills, Jay Mills, Vince Morris, Scott Harrison, Tony Hayden, Dewey Hart, and Gilbert Hart.
A masonic service will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 1 PM at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A., immediately followed by a funeral service with Pastor Dan Gustafsan officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.Interment will take place at Haddaway Family Cemetery. Face coverings will be required inside the funeral home at all times. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Johns U.M.C., 3347 Golden Hill Rd, Church Creek, MD. 21622.
