BLUFFTON, SC — Vernon “Tripp” Charles Manuel, Ill of Bluffton, South Carolina died Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at his home surrounded by family.
He was born in Wilmington, Delaware on March 25, 1968 to his loving parents Vernon Charles Manuel, Jr. and Karen Burke Manuel. Tripp was raised in Easton, Maryland and had immense pride in being an “ Eastern Shore Boy” .
Tripp graduated from Easton High School in 1987 and attended Clemson University receiving a Bachelor of Architecture in 1991. Upon graduation, Tripp moved to Bluffton, South Carolina where he honed his deep talent for woodworking and carpentry and was respected by many in the construction industry.
Tripp was a devoted family man and adored his wife Ansley and daughter Alina. He enjoyed spending time with his extended family, playing horseshoes with his friends and being on the May River.
He is predeceased by his father Dr. Vernon Charles Manuel, Jr. Surviving are his wife Ansley Hester Manuel of Bluffton, SC; daughter Alina Beverly Manuel of Bluffton, SC; his mother Karen Burke Manuel of Easton, MD; his sisters Catherine P. Stemp (Brian) of University Place, WA and Carrie B. Manuel of Cambridge, MD; his brothers Jason M.B. Manuel (Lisa) of Towson, MD and Theodore “ Bo” B. Manuel (Meg) of Charleston, SC; his aunts Deborah “ Bep” Burke of Jamaica Plain, MA and Linda Roscoe (Bob) of Wayzata, MN; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Robert and Jane Hester of Bluffton, SC and brother in-law Bob Hester (Brooke) of Boone, NC. He is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces.
A funeral was held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 30, at the Church of the Cross in Bluffton, South Carolina. Visitation was held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Sauls Funeral Home in Bluffton, SC
