Victor Dunning TILGHMAN — Pastor Victor Stephen Dunning (Vic), age 75, passed away May 15th at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
Victor was a church planter and travelled the world helping and encouraging Pastors. He was a Moreland Bible College graduate and held a Master of Ministry. Victor was the founder of Bridge Building Ministry and was involved in establishing several churches in the USA and England. Victor served in the Hopewell network and was pastor of Hopewell church for 11 years. He had a call to Liverpool England in his early ministry, where he and Diane spent many happy times there helping the Kingsway Christian Fellowship. His children and grandchildren were everything to him.
He is survived by his wife Diane Margaret Dunning; his son Luke Stephen Dunning and his wife Jana; his daughter Jacquelyn Jane Miller and her husband Ed. He is also survived by his sister Mary Sluman and several grandchildren Brett, Delanie, Nathan, Katelyn, Logan and Kyle.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, June 5th at 11am at Hopewell Church, in Elverson, PA with Pastor Joseph Lahr officiating. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery. Services will also be live streamed for those that are not able to attend in person. The family will hold a small celebration following the services. Please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com to send online condolences and to sign the online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the family to help offset Victor's cancer medical expenses to Diane Dunning at 21457 Gibsontown Road, Tilghman, Maryland 21671. Arrangements are entrusted to Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home - Easton, MD.
