Virginia E. Haddaway EASTON — Virginia Roe Haddaway (Ginny), born Virginia Elizabeth Roe on September 4, 1932, died quietly on Sunday, July 11, 2021. She was the daughter of the late William J. and Ella Griffith Roe. She married Donald Marion Haddaway in July 1968 and they spent many happy years together until his death in September 1987. Together they enjoyed eating out, and going to many yard sales and auctions where they found various treasures over the years, not only for themselves, but for their family and friends as well. They also devoted time to the many animals that they adopted and cared for over the years; dogs, cats, rabbits, horses, goats and even some chickens and ducks, all of them beloved pets. Ginny continued this practice after Donald's death.
Ginny worked in several local restaurants over the years, where she always enjoyed interacting with the customers. She tackled learning to drive and got her driver's license in her late 50's, which is a daunting task at any age but she was not intimidated. In later years, she turned her attentions to caring for elderly patients who needed a home companion.
Ginny is survived by a host of friends and relatives.
A graveside service will be held at Oxford Cemetery on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
